The Euro Just Took Another Big Leg Up, And It's No Help At All For Futures

We already mentioned this earlier, but keep paying attention to the apparent breakup of the euro/US equities correlation.
The euro just took another really big leg up, but it’s really offering no help for US stocks.
The game is changing.
Photo: FinVIz
And for what it’s worth, here’s a long-term euro chart. Note we haven’t hit a lot since early June.
Photo: FinVIz
