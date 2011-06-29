The Euro Just Took A Nose Dive On That Surprising Greek Deputy "No"

UPDATE 9:07 AM: The vote has now passed. Read the details here >



UPDATE 8:57 AM: The euro has turned things around, after one of the opposition party politicians voted yes for the austerity measures.

That surprising “no” from one of Papandreou’s deputies has sent the euro tumbling. It has since rebounded somewhat, as markets come to terms with how this whole situation is playing out.

