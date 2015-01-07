The Euro Just Dropped

Myles Udland

The euro just dropped. Quickly.

Near 5:15 pm ET, the euro quickly fell from about 1.189 against the dollar to as low as 1.1861, a fresh nine-year low for the currency, as the folks an RANsquawk note:

There doesn’t appear to be a reason for the quick tumble, and a number of folks on Twitter are scratching their heads as well.

Either way, here’s the chart.

EuroFinViz

