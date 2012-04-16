The Euro Is Wildly Popular In Greece

Photo: Dimitris Plantzos via Flickr

People predicting the demise of the Euro should take note: Even in Greece, where the common currency has been a total disaster, Euro membership is still wildly popular.From Ekathimerini:



A poll by the MRB company showed that 26.2 per cent of respondents intend to vote for a party opposed to the unpopular EU-IMF rescue in the May 6 ballot.

In response to another question, 66 per cent said Greece should stay in the eurozone but adopt an alternative recovery plan, while 13.2 per cent said the country should drop the euro altogether.

Now it may be that this popular stance is untenable (pro-Euro, anti-current recovery plan), but this is pretty consistent with everything that we’ve heard before, which is that despite the fact that things are are a total disaster, leaving the Euro is seen as radical and outside the mainstream.

ADDED: On the matter of Greek’s retaining their fondness for the Euro’ this tweet from Dow Jones’ Matina Stevis is insightful.

@TheStalwart In periphery, Euro is like getting a univ degree: source of pride & sense of having graduated into “real Europe” hard to let go — Matina Stevis (@MatinaStevis) April 16, 2012

