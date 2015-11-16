The euro is under pressure

Getty/Scott Olson

The euro has come under renewed selling pressure in early trade on Monday.

The common currency is currently trading at 1.0700 against the US dollar, representing a decline of 0.72% for the session.

It briefly fell to as low as 1.0689 shortly before 10am AEDT, reflecting increased risk aversion following a string of terrorist attacks in Paris that occurred late on Friday evening.

Should the common currency fall below 1.0673 in the hours ahead, it will mark the lowest level seen since late April this year

EUR/USD 5-minute chart Source: Investing.com

