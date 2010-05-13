The Euro Is Tanking Hard

Markets in Europe and Asia surged overnight with London’s FTSE up by 0.70%, Germany’s DAX up by 0.79% and the French CAC rising 0.58%.



Asia was particularly strong, where Japan’s TOPIX rose 1.62%, Hong Kong rose 1.04% and China’s CSI jumped 2.44%. Australia’s ASX 200 was up 1.7%.

Meanwhile, the euro, aka global markets’ latest sacrificial lamb, just started tanking hard, breaking through $1.26:

The euro is now about to test multi-year lows:

Gold dropped by 0.60% and is now at 1235.40, yet is obviously holding near record levels. Greek and German 10-year bonds held roughly steady and U.S. futures are looking flattish so far as shown by the Finviz graphic below.

