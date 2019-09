Photo: FinViz

After a wild ride today, the euro is back to a six-week high against the dollar.Moments ago, EU leaders revealed plans to plans to leverage the EFSF, recapitalize banks, and write-down Greek debt.



You can see all of the details of the EU leaders’ plan on Money Game>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.