The Euro Is Sliding, And Stocks Are Negative In First Trading Since The Portugal Vote

Photo: AP

It should be an interesting day in Europe, as traders sort out the ramifications of Portugal’s rejection of austerity.The euro had a not-so-pretty night, sliding ceaselessly up until a little while ago.



And markets across the region are down.

Spain’s IBEX is off 0.8%. Portugal’s PSI20 is off 0.75%. France is off 0.375%

US futures are basically flat.

