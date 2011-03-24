The Euro Is Sliding, And Stocks Are Negative In First Trading Since The Portugal Vote

Photo: AP
It should be an interesting day in Europe, as traders sort out the ramifications of Portugal’s rejection of austerity.The euro had a not-so-pretty night, sliding ceaselessly up until a little while ago.
And markets across the region are down.
Spain’s IBEX is off 0.8%. Portugal’s PSI20 is off 0.75%. France is off 0.375%
US futures are basically flat.
