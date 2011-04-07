The Euro Is Sliding Ahead Of The MOST ANTICIPATED ECB MEETING EVER

Joe Weisenthal

Get ready. Something big might happen today. A major world central bank might actually hike interest rates.

At 1:45 Central European Time, or 7:45 AM ET, the ECB makes its highly anticipated announcement, which will be followed later up by a press conference.

The euro had been surging into this news, but is pulling back a bit today. It also may be reacting to the Portugal bailout news, although that’s not clear.

chart

Photo: FinViz

