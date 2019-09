With the bloom coming off the Irish bailout rose, the Euro is now plunging. Pretty much all markets everywhere that had been up are now down. That includes US futures.



Oh, and just for comparisons sake, and because it’s a point we keep hitting on, gold is tanking too:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.