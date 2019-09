Here’s the deal: The Cyprus crisis never created a big ripple in world markets. And now the bailout of Cyprus isn’t creating much of a boom or anything.



Now the Euro is below where it was. Also, the US markets have opened to very muted gains. Basically people just don’t care.

FinViz

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.