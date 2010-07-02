The Euro Is Now Surging, And US Markets Are Off Over 1%

Alright. We’re getting very close to writing the obituary for EUR/US markets correlation.



We told you early this morning to not get jazzed by the big rally in the euro, and the subsequent hours have borne that out. The US markets are getting hammered (again), with major indices off over 1%, and yet the euro is on fire, perhaps even on a fast-course to $1.25.

Photo: FinViz

