Well this makes a certain amount of sense. The euro is moving lower on news that uber-hawk Axel Weber won’t be succeeding Jean-Claude Trichet as head of the ECB.



That being said… it’s positive for the euro when the ECB is making sure the periphery doesn’t crumble. So we wouldn’t be surprised to see that net out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.