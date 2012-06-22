THE EURO IS JUST CRUMBLING AND THE DOW IS OFF 190

UPDATED (1:44 p.m.)



Markets in the U.S. continue to trend lower after a disappointing initial jobless claims report, with the Dow off 190 points.

Indices across the U.S. are selling off, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both down more than 1.5 per cent.

The euro is sliding in afternoon trade as well, down more than a penny to $1.2558.

A report from Oliver Wyman showing Spanish banks would need as much as €62 billion under black-sky scenarios added to weakness in the euro.

Below, the currency’s movement today.

Photo: DailyFX

SEE ALSO: RBC’s Economic Policy Uncertainty Index Is Signaling Bad News For The Markets And The Economy >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.