All Of Europe Is Going Through The Roof

The euro is making a huge recovery against the dollar after the ECB announced coordinated dollar liquidity measures with the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, and the Swiss National Bank.



All the big indices are up — the CAC 40 is up over 4% and the DAX is up 3.7%.

BNP Paribas is up 22% and SocGen is up 10.5%.

And just check out the immediate euro spike against the dollar.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.