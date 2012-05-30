THE EURO IS GETTING DESTROYED

We’ve been watching the important benchmark of the euro valued at $1.25. That broke briefly last week, and it looks like we’re back here again.



Analysts had previously been talking about support around $1.26, but we appear to have blown right through that as the euro continues to lose value.

This dramatic drop in the euro follows an ECB report that hints at some nasty details about bank lending.

Check out the euro trade in the last few hours:

Photo: DailyFX

