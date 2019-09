About half an hour ago, the euro was hitting new two-year lows around $1.2161.



But that’s all changed in the last few minutes. Since about 9:30, the market has been swiftly rebounding, and the euro is now trading around $1.2230 (slightly off from $1.2240).

Check out EUR/USD:

Photo: DailyFX

