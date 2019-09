Just a quick point.



In addition to the overall market, the Euro is getting crushed.

This appears to be large part about dollar a strengthening (a risk off sign) as other currencies including the Aussie dollar are getting hit at the same.

Chart via FinViz

Photo: FinViz

