The Euro Is Exploding Higher, As Big Doubters Throw In The Towel

Joe Weisenthal

This has been the story for several days now, but… the euro is exploding higher again.

And big doubters are throwing in the towel.

In his note today, famous euro-sceptic Dennis Gartman said he was very close to covering his entire short position. And in a note to clients, Morgan Stanley’s FX team said it was covering a short that it had recommended last week.

chart

