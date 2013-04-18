Euro Drops After ECB Comments

The euro has dropped a full penny against the dollar in the last hour or so on new comments from Bundesbank President and ECB Governing Council member Jens Weidmann.



According to Weidmann, the ECB may cut interest rates if new economic data warrants such action.

The ECB hasn’t cut the benchmark refinancing rate since July 2012. Currently, it stands at 0.75%, so there is a little bit of room for the ECB to lower it further if it so chooses.

The euro is now trading near 1.3048 versus levels around 1.3137 before the Weidmann comments hit the tape.

Click to enlarge

