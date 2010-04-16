The Euro Has Now Given Up ALL Its Gains Since The "Bailout"

Amazing. As Ashraf Laidi points out, the euro has now given up the entire spike it saw last weekend after the “bailout.”



Note the huge gap up on April 12. That’s when he Euro/IMF details were announces, but as the week went on, Greek spreads blew out again, and investors began to fret that the mechanism for backing up Greece wasn’t so hard and clear.

