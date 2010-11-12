The Euro Has Jackknifed

See that’s the funny thing about the euro. As soon as its leaders start sounding accommodative and pro-bailout — which usually means monetary expansion, and in other countries would weigh on the currency — the currency spikes, because it means breakup pressures are being ease.



That’s no different this morning, as the euro is spiking on bailout talk.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.