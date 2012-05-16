The Euro Has Gotten DESTROYED Today

A look at the euro’s value against the dollar today demonstrates the disastrous consequences of continuing euro angst.



Not only did it fall under $1.28 for the first time since January 18 after Greek leaders announced that they could not reach any agreement to form a ruling coalition and would have to return to the polls next month, the currency has continued to tumble all day.

It’s now off about $0.016 today:

Photo: FinViz.com

