The euro is plummeting, swiftly erasing all gains made since U.S. markets closed yesterday.



European markets are following suit, with the DAX off 2.02% and the CAC down 1.69%.

This doesn’t bode well for a strong U.S. open. Check out the euro’s dive over the last couple of hours.

Photo: FinViz.com

