PICTURES: The Euro Crisis Explained Through Angela Merkel's Wildly Expressive Faces

REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch The many faces of Merkel.

The eurozone crisis is without question one of the most critical events to happen in the 21st century so far.

But it can be hard to navigate. To begin with, there’s no clear start date. Some people go with early 2010, when the scale of Greece’s public finance disaster became obvious, while others start in 2008, when the financial crisis kicked off.

There’s also some dispute over the end date. To some, European Central Bank president Mario Draghi’s “whatever it takes speech” marks a rough ending to the crisis. For others, it concludes with the end of the bloc’s second recession in 2013. A few think it’s still going on.

But there’s one thing that’s certain: veteran German chancellor Angela Merkel has the range of facial expressions to accurately guide anyone through the ups and downs of the past six years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.