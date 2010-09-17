The Euro Blasts Above $1.31, But How Soon Do Sovereign Debt Fears Explode Again?

So after a brief period of freaking out about Ireland, the euro is back to rallying again, and it’s now above $1.31.



But Europe has been a game of whack-a-mole all year, and any bulls have to do a gut-check and ask whether the crisis story is over.

Greece seems like the most likely candidate to pose a crisis again, with its weakening economy, and its inability to collect taxes.

The only question is: When does it because an issue?

