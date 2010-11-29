The Euro Is Back In Freefall, While Roubini Declares Doom For Portugal

This morning things were looking better for the euro.
Now the euro is back in freefall and back towards post-bailout lows.
Meanwhile, Roubin has declared doom for Portugal in an interview with a local paper. As for Spain, he says: It is both too big to fail and too big to save.
