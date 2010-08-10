Despite The Eurozone Crisis, Europe's New Taxation Push Will Tie Nations Together Like Never Before

Miss Europe is the clear winner

Here’s yet another subtle push by the European Union to reduce the sovereignty of individual nations and increase the centralization of E.U. power.Brussels is now pushing to collect its own taxes from Europeans, instead of receiving contributions form European nations’ governments:



EU Observer:

“Many countries want to be unburdened. In this way, the door has been opened to think about revenues that are not claimed by finance ministers,” he said.

If the EU raised its own taxes, then member states could pay less to the EU from their national budgets is the thinking in Brussels. Member states currently pay towards the EU budget based on gross national income, as well as VAT and customs duties.

…

“If the EU had more of its own revenues, then transfers from national budgets could be reduced. I hear from several capitals, including important ones like Berlin, that they would like to reduce their contribution,” he added.

He indicated that possible tax sources for Brussels could include an aviation tax and a financial transaction tax. Mr Lewandowski also has his eye on the money raised from the auctioning of CO2 emissions rights, something due to start in 2013.

Direct taxation from Brussels would be yet another savvy step towards centralizing European power and forming a single European state. Despite the recent Eurozone crisis, the idea of one centrally-governed Europe continues to move forward, and seems to have gained steam even, even if most Europeans don’t realise it.

