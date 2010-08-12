German Debt To Skyrocket As EU Adds Bailed Out Banks To Its Balance Sheet

Germany is about to endure a significantly large addition to its balance sheet as the EU is now forcing the state to bring bailed out banks onto its books, according to WSJ.com (via Zero Hedge).



What has changed is that Eurostat, the division of the EU in charge of how European states compile statistics, is forcing Germany to bring its bad banks, the remnants of bailed out banks, on balance sheet.

The addition of Hypo Real Estate, the bailed out, stress test failing bank, to Germany’s balance sheet could make the 90% debt to GDP ratio a reality.

The WSJ.com reminds, that this would be well above the 60% requirements of the Masstricht Treaty.

As Zero Hedge points out, this is huge. It is akin to making the U.S. bring Frannie and Freddie on balance sheet.

And Germany may just be the beginning, with the UK and its bailed out RBS soon to follow, not to mention Spain and its caja situation.

Now, if these countries all have to admit to having more debt on balance sheet than markets previously realised, their sovereign debt could come under increasing threat from speculators. That is if markets did not already assume such government bailed out or sponsored entities were already on balance sheet.

