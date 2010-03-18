'The EU Has Made Things Too Easy for the Greeks'

The European Union may have a plan to save Greece should the need arise, but leaders are insisting that they will never have to use it. Still, German commentators say that the plan spells the end of the stability pact, designed to prop up Europe’s common currency.



The 16-member group of European Union countries who use the euro agreed on Monday that — if push comes to shove — they would mobilize to help out debt-stricken Greece, a fellow euro-zone member. But by Tuesday, EU ministers were insisting that the contingency plan to rescue Athens would likely never be enacted.

