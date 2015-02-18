The EU doesn't know what Greece wants

REUTERS/Francois Lenoir Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis arrives at a European Union finance ministers meeting in Brussels February 17, 2015. The European Union will continue working on Greece’s debt problems to achieve ‘a very good outcome’ for average Europeans, Varoufakis said on Tuesday.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday it was still unclear whether or not Greece wanted a bailout programme at all after Monday’s debt talks between euro zone finance ministers and Athens collapsed.

Speaking in Brussels after a meeting of EU finance ministers, Schaeuble said that an extension of the Greek programme would only make sense if Athens intended to complete it. “We need clear promises on that,” he added.

Schaeuble said that euro zone countries were united in their stance towards Greece and that Athens so far had not been very successful in convincing other euro zone finance ministers.

Schaeuble said he wanted the euro zone to stay together but that this was up to Athens alone.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday that his government was in no hurry to reach a deal with the euro zone on its election promises to end to austerity and would not compromise.

“There has been a custom that newly elected governments act differently from their pre-election promises. I am saying it again, we are thinking of actually implementing our promises for a change,” he told parliamentary members of his radical left wing Syriza party.

Tispras also accused German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble of losing his cool at a Eurogroup meeting on Monday and of expressing words undermining Greece.

