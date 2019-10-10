The EU says it cannot agree a Brexit deal with Boris Johnson

Getty Boris Johnson

A Brexit deal between the UK and the EU is currently not possible, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator says.

Michel Barnier on Wednesday told the European Parliament that the EU cannot accept proposals made by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The UK is due to leave the EU on October 31 but negotiations are on the verge of collapse.

UK government briefings against German Chancellor Angela Merkel have caused fury in Brussels.

LONDON – It is not possible for the European Union to agree a Brexit deal with the United Kingdom, given the current demands of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the EU’s chief negotiator said on Wednesday.

Michel Barnier said that the proposals that Johnson put forward last week were unacceptable.

“To put things frankly at this particular point we are not able to find an agreement,” Barnier told the European Parliament on Wednesday afternoon.

He added: “The proposal of the British government as it stands is not something we can accept.”



However, talks about a revised Brexit deal came close to collapse this week after a Downing Street source made extraordinary claims about the content of a phone call between Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

An unnamed Number 10 official claimed Merkel told Johnson that Northern Ireland had to stay in the EU’s customs union permenantly, which the source claimed meant a deal looked “essentially impossible, not just now but ever.”

Donald Tusk, the European Council President, on Tuesday gave an insight into the level of anger about the reported details of the phone call, which senior German politicians described as “improbable.”

“What’s at stake is not winning some stupid blame game,” he wrote in a tweet addressed directly to Johnson.

“At stake is the future of Europe and the UK as well as the security and interests of our people. You don’t want a deal, you don’t want an extension, you don’t want to revoke. Quo vadis? [Where are you going?]”

Tusk’s comments were endorsed by European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker on Wednesday, who told the European Parliament that the EU would “not accept the blame game started in London”.

Under the terms of legislation passed by the UK parliament last month, Johnson must request a delay to Brexit if a deal has not been agreed with the EU by October 19.

Watch: Barnier says the EU cannot accept Johnson’s Brexit proposals

EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier says UK's current proposals on Irish border are "not something we can accept", as they replace a "practical, legal solution" with a "temporary solution"https://t.co/A04hl0VvXS pic.twitter.com/zyFvPncGlY — Stuart Thomson (@Redpolitics) October 9, 2019

