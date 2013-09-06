Apps Have Created 529,000 Jobs In Europe

The European Union is feeling the app love.

A new study by ACT4APPs, the Apple-supported industry group, found that the EU produces 22 per cent of app-related products and services worldwide, making it second only to North America (42 per cent). Its App Economy (the range of activity surrounding mobile applications) supports nearly 800,000 jobs.

That includes 529,000 direct App Economy jobs, represented 60 per cent by developers. Across the 28 EU member countries, the App Economy pulls in revenue of more than €10 billion per year (around $US13 billion) — pretty enormous growth from nothing five years ago.

When EU Commissioner for the Digital Agenda, Neelie Kroes, presented the study in Belgium, he stressed the importance of making public data available for cheap (if not free), building faster networks, and promoting tech startups.

