The Ethicist, The Federalist And The Law Firm Interviews

Even in your local law office, the tide continues to turn against Federalists.

Randy Cohen’s Ethicist column in the New York Times Magazine usually tackles moral quandries such as how to politely keep your brother-in-law off your Facebook page or whether it’s fair to listen in on museum lectures without paying.

This week — in article titled “Taking on Unlikables” — he handles an issue closer to a law student’s heart: Is it unethical for an attorney to recommend not hiring law students when their resumes say they are members of the Federalist Society?

Not fair, the Ethicist responds. If the candidates “can do the job, bathe regularly and work well with others, you should hire them.”

He does however, take the chance to give a little lesson in “Do Unto Others.”

“It was odious when membership in the Federalist Society was all but required for some jobs in the Justice Department,” and, Cohen continues, “it is no more appealing to make that affiliation a bar to employment at your firm.”

Alas, perhaps envisioning endless conversations about original intent and the brilliant sense of humour of Justice Antonin Scalia, the update let us know the attorney did not heed the Ethicists’s advice: “Believing that all the applicants were qualified, but able to hire only a few, this person recommended rejecting each member of the Federalist Society.”

Being out of vogue, especially in a tough job market, is no fun at all.

