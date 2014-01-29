The Essentially British Retailer Marks & Spencer Is Looking To Open Stores In Australia: Report

Photo: GETTY

British retailer Marks and Spencer is reportedly looking to establish stores in Australia.

The Financial Review reports that Marks and Sparks, as it is affectionately known, is on the hunt for retail space in Sydney.

This puts more pressure on local retailers Myer and David Jones which will soon face the arrival of Sweden’s H&M and Japan’s Uniqlo.

However, Marks & Spencer is reportedly seeking small-format stores about one-fifth the size of the large department stores.

Marks & Spencer has 16 stores in Hong Kong and 10 in Singapore.

The Financial Review report did not have a direct comment from Marks & Spencer.

