The Essential iPad Apps

The iPad App Store is open! Here are the best of the apps so far—the ones you’ll actually want when you finally get your iPad.



This guide will be updated this weekend, since apps are stilling flowing in by the hundred.

You might notice a few things about these apps: A lot of them are iPhone carryovers, and a lot of them cost more than you might be used to in the App Store economy. Both are valid observations! But for a first batch, these apps do look rather spectacular.

Check out the apps you can’t live without >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.