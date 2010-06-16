The Essential Checklist For Every Sales Call

Barry Farber

Photo: 1Happysnapper (photography) via Flickr

It’s always good to have a plan for your sales visits that can serve as a quick reminder of the essentials.You can use this checklist as a review before and after each sales call to make sure you cover all the bases.

Leaving a sales call and wishing you had remembered to ask a specific question or show the prospect another product idea is a horrible feeling; using this checklist may help you avoid that.

Edit this list based on the type of sales cycle you’re involved in.

Preparation Prior to Sales Call

Did I:

  • Research the account prior to the call?
  • Learn something about the person and their business before the meeting?
  • Send an outline of the agenda to the client before the meeting?
  • Have three value-added points prepared?
  • Bring all materials, brochures, contracts, etc.?
  • Answer the three important pre-call questions:
    A. What is the goal of the call?
    B. What do I need to find out during the call?
    C. What's the next step after the call?

Greeting and Introduction

Did I:

  • Observe the prospect's office décor (e.g., trophies, awards, pictures and so on)?
  • Find out about the prospect's personal interests, hobbies, family and so on?
  • Find out the names of contacts in the account and write them down?
  • Bridge to the business topic smoothly?
  • Listen more than I spoke? (Ideally, you should spend 80 per cent of your time listening and only 20 per cent talking.)
  • Ask the customer about their business goals?
  • Ask the customer what challenges the company is facing?

Qualifying

Did I:

  • Find out who the decision-makers are by asking 'Who else besides yourself might be involved in the decision-making process?'
  • Ask what process they normally go through when considering a new vendor?
  • Find out how and why they made the decision for their current product or service (assuming they are replacing a product or service)?
  • Find out what their time frame is?
  • Find out if funds have been allocated--and how much?
  • Find out their specific needs?
  • Ask if they could change something about their product or service, what would it be?

Surveying

Did I:

  • Ask open-ended questions (who, what, where, when, why, how, how much, tell me about it, describe for me)?
  • Ask about the corporate structure?
  • Ask about the prospect's role at the company?
  • Ask what's important to them?
  • Ask what's interesting to them and then focus on that?
  • Ask what risks they perceive?
  • Ask how we can help solve their problems?
  • Ask what they think about our company?
  • Ask what they like and dislike about their current vendor?
  • Ask how industry trends are affecting them?
  • Ask 'what if?' questions?
  • Ask what they would like to see from a vendor and salesperson in the area of support after the sale?
  • Ask what their short-term and long-term goals are?
  • Ask how I can become their most valued vendor?
  • Ask what is our next step?
  • Establish a specific follow-up schedule?
  • Parrot the prospect to encourage him to expand, elaborate and go into detail about each answer?

Handling Objections

Did I:

  • Listen to the entire objection?
  • Pause for three seconds before responding?
  • Remain calm and not defensive?
  • Meet the objection with a question in order to find out more?
  • Restate the objection to make sure we agreed (communication)?
  • Answer the objection?
  • Complete the six-step process?
    1. Listen
    2. Define
    3. Rephrase
    4. Isolate
    5. Present solution
    6. Close (or next step)

Presentation

Did I:

  • prioritise the prospect's needs?
  • Talk about benefits to the customer?
  • Use layman's terms?
  • Link the benefit to the prospect's needs?
  • Verify each need before moving on?
  • Present myself, company and product in a positive light?
  • Re-establish rapport?
  • Ask if anything changed since our last meeting?
  • Pre-commit the prospect?
  • Give a general overview of the product or service?
  • Keep the presentation focused on the customer's needs?
  • Involve the customer in the presentation?
  • Summarize the prospect's needs and how our product or service meets those needs?

Closing

Did I:

  • Get the customer to identify all possible problems that might be solved by my product or service?
  • Get the customer to identify the value of solving the identified problems?
  • Get agreement that the proposed solution provides the values identified?
  • Ask for the order ('Why don't we go ahead with this?')?

Customer Maintenance

Did I:

  • Write thank you letters for appointments, orders and so on?
  • Earn the right to ask for reference letters and referrals?
  • Establish a schedule for follow-up calls and customer visits?
  • Ask for referrals ('Do you know three people who could benefit from my product and service like you did?')?
  • Send thank you notes to lost accounts?
  • Ask what are three important things we can do as a vendor to keep our relationship strong?

This checklist will help you stay focused

Every time you schedule a sales call, run through this list before-hand to make sure you're prepared--and after the visit to see what you can do next time to make the call run more smoothly and increase your chances of success.

Now, check out:

5 Strategic Ways To Secure Repeat Business >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.