The ESPN Body Issue Models Were Released Today... See The Athletes Who Have Bared All On Past Covers

ESPN The Magazine debuted its “Body Issue” in October of 2009, perhaps to rival the SI “Swimsuit Issue.”

The issue features professional athletes in little to no clothing showing off their chiseled bodies.

Each issue has had several covers, and ESPN has featured a variety of athletes.

ESPN released some of the athletes names posing for this year’s magazine which will hit shelves July 13. Among the models are Rob Gronkowski, Candace Parker and Abby Wambach.

We’re going to guess the Gronk will definitely be one of the covers.

NASCAR driver Carl Edwards was on one of the 2009 covers

NFL star Adrian Peterson posed for a 2009 cover

Sarah Reinertsen was the first amputee to compete in the Ironman Triathlon and was also on the 2009 cover

Serena Williams 2009 cover sold the most copies of the bunch

Basketball player Dwight Howard also posed for a cover in the first issue

MMA star turned actress Gina Carano was on the cover of the '09 issue

In 2010 WNBA star Diana Taurasi was on the cover

And so was the entire US Women's volleyball team

Soccer player Tim Howard posed for the 2010 cover

And golfer Camilo Villegas posed in his signature stance

Basketball player Amar'e Stoudemire was on the 2010 cover

Dutch tennis player Ester Vergeer also posed.

US soccer star Hope Solo made it to the cover in October 2011

As did the NBA's Blake Griffin

Snowboarder Gretchen Bleiler joined Blake and Hope in 2011

And baseball star Jose Reyes was the fourth cover for 2011

