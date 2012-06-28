The ESPN Body Issue Models Were Released Today... See The Athletes Who Have Bared All On Past Covers

ESPN The Magazine debuted its “Body Issue” in October of 2009, perhaps to rival the SI “Swimsuit Issue.”



The issue features professional athletes in little to no clothing showing off their chiseled bodies.

Each issue has had several covers, and ESPN has featured a variety of athletes.

ESPN released some of the athletes names posing for this year’s magazine which will hit shelves July 13. Among the models are Rob Gronkowski, Candace Parker and Abby Wambach.

We’re going to guess the Gronk will definitely be one of the covers.

