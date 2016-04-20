This is why the 1920s was the Golden Age of car design

RM Sotheby’s A 1932 Rolls Royce roadster.

Unless your name is Jay Leno, car collectors tend to focus on a particular theme when selecting examples.

Many zero in on a manufacturer, category, country of origin, or, in the case of one lovely collection to be auctioned in Monaco next month, an era.

The sale will take place at an RM Sotheby’s auction on May 14 which runs concurrent to the historical Grand Prix of Monaco.

Interestingly, all lots are offered without reserve.

The “Quattroruote” collection is the child Gianni Mazzocchi, co-founder of the widely-read Italian motoring magazine of the same name, Autoevolution reported.

Along with a good variety of other vehicles, like a World War II-era Jeep, an 1879 Singer racing bicycle, and (rather oddly) a 1978 Mercedes station wagon, the collection boasts an impressive selection of vehicles from the 1920s, perhaps the most influential era of automotive development and design.

Some highlights include a head-turning Bugatti Type 57 Cabriolet with coachwork by Gangloff of Colmar, once the famous French automaker’s showpiece and a car sure to capture a sale figure with many, many zeroes.

A 1914 Benz 8/20 Tourer. It is of the 'brass era.' RM Sotheby's The brake and throttle controls are handles outside the vehicle. It took a while to settle on a standardised layout for controls, not to be set until the introduction of the ... RM Sotheby's ... Austin 7, a highly-successful and influential British design which was the first mass-produced vehicle to feature the same control layout (pedals on the floor ordered clutch, brake, and gas) still used in cars today. RM Sotheby's Fiat built 90,000 509s like this 1927 model. That number seems laughable when compared to, say, the 363,000 Corollas Toyota sold just last year, but in its time it was a sure sign that cars would one day be accessible to almost everyone. RM Sotheby's In France, Peugeot was also making cars that were increasingly accessible, like this 1925 Type 172 BC '5 CV.' RM Sotheby's 'This is a Fiat, but it looks like a Rolls-Royce -- even more beautiful and elegant,' said the collection's curators of this 1930 Fiat 525 N Spider by Carrozzerie Speciali. RM Sotheby's 1922 Lancia Lambda 1st Series Torpedo is that rarest of automotive sights: the 4-door convertible ... RM Sotheby's ... as is this 1914 SCAT Tipo 14-1 Torpedo by Solaro. RM Sotheby's Rear legroom: ample. Seat belts: not so much. RM Sotheby's A 1932 Rolls Royce 20:25 HP Roadster is a very pretty thing. RM Sotheby's The engine bay seems a world away from the crammed, plastic-coated ones of today. RM Sotheby's This Rolls-Royce ... RM Sotheby's ... is a 1929 Phantom II Sedanca de Ville by Hooper, and it all but demands a chauffeur. RM Sotheby's ... yes, the back seat is definitely the place to be. RM Sotheby's In the same vein, a 1930 Hispano-Suiza H6B Coupé Chauffeur by Binder. RM Sotheby's The auction's highlight is undoubtedly this 1939 Bugatti Type 57 Cabriolet, with coachwork by Gangloff. RM Sotheby's The car was displayed at the 1939 Geneva Motor show. It was also used by acclaimed racing driver Jean-Pierre Wimille as a factory demonstrator for prospective clients. RM Sotheby's Bugatti Type 57s are some of the most valuable automobiles on earth. RM Sotheby's This Fiat 508 is incredibly original, and features the same paint, upholstery, and the engine it left the factory with in 1932. RM Sotheby's

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.