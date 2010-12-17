The Epic Knicks-Celtics Game Proves The Knicks Need To Trade For Carmelo Anthony Right Now

Photo: AP Images

After the Knicks near-defeat of the Celtics last night the popular sentiment is the Knicks are back.The Garden featured a playoff atmosphere, Spike Lee’s antics rivaled the Reggie Miller days, and somewhere owner James Dolan – laughed at for investing $100 million in a player with questionable knees – was smiling, counting the revenue explosion sure to result from the team’s success.



Still, no one’s calling the Knicks championship contenders just yet. And while people sing the praises of Raymond Felton, Wilson Chandler, and Danilo Gallinari their success is predicated on Amare’s presence.

Here’s proof:

On Floor

On Bench

Minutes 43:18 4:42 Points For 110 6 Points Against 101 17 Turnovers 13 4Last night’s game was encouraging in proving the Knicks have enough pieces to compete with the best teams. But they wouldn’t have done so without 43+ minutes from Stoudemire. Without him they were helpless, outscored 17-6 in less than five minutes.

The Knicks brass can’t count on Stoudemire to play 43 minutes every night if they want him healthy down the road. They need someone who can step in when he steps off.

Enter Carmelo Anthony. Sure, many think he’ll sign with New York this offseason anyway – but didn’t New Yorkers say the same about LeBron James? Dolan, Donnie Walsh, and company must capitalise on all the buzz Stoudemire has generated by finding him some help. In acquiring Anthony, the Knicks are protecting their $100 million investment and taking a big step towards championship contention.

