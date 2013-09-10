The Epic Erin Andrews Videobombers Have Struck Again

On Sunday night, a bearded man and a dude with dreadlocks became Internet sensations after pulling off an epic videobomb on Erin Andrews in Times Square:

Well, it wasn’t long before the overnight celebrities struck again. This morning, they were at the Today Show and during one of the outdoor segments, they were in the background of the scene again:

Here’s the whole segment, they go in and out of view:

Visit NBCNews.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

If you have any information on who these awesome pranksters are, please email [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.