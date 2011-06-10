The "Entourage" Crew Might Have Almost Bought Into The Mets, But It's The Yankees They Want On The Show

Yankees players Alex Rodriguez and Mark Teixeira shot cameos for the eighth season of “Entourage” on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.



They play potential investors in a Queens restaurant that Jerry Ferrara‘s character, Turtle, is considering bringing to L.A.

“Entourage,” which has been stacking sports cameos for several years, plans a walk-on from Amar’e Stoudemire for the same episode.

But where’s the love for David Wright and Jose Reyes?

Show creator Doug Ellin and the actors Kevin Dillon and Kevin Connelly reportedly looked into buying a stake in the Mets earlier this year.

Normally, we’d tell the Mets stars something they’re used to hearing: “Hey, there’s always next season.”

But this is the final run for “Entourage.”

