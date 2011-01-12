The Entire Winklevoss-Facebook Legal Drama Explained In 100 Words

Facebook and the infamous Winklevoss twins are back in court today.



Confused? Thought this thing was over already?

Here’s a ~100 word summary of how we got here:

The Winklevosses hired Zuckerberg to create a site. Zuckerberg stalled, and built Facebook instead.

The Winklevosses sued.

All parties settled and agreed the Winklevosses would get 1.25 million Facebook shares and $20 million cash.

The Winklevosses thought they were getting stock worth $35.90/share, because that’s what Microsoft paid for 1.6% of Facebook.

But Microsoft bought preferred shares. The Winklevosses got common stock, valued at $8.88 per share.

The Winklevosses say Facebook did not make this distinction clear.

Facebook says the Winklevosses should have asked.

Now the Winklevosses want a San Francisco appeals court to do undo the settlement.

Today, Facebook lawyers will ask the appeals court to throw out the case.

So now what?

IF FACEBOOK WINS: The Winklevosses will walk away with Facebook stock worth between $30 million and $82 million, as well as $20 million cash.

IF THE WINKLEVOSSES WIN: The court will throw out the settlement and we’re back to square one.

