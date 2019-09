An early candidate for Chart Of The Day: EUR vs. GBP.



The euro is surging against the pound.

What’s the story?

The euro is loving the election results in Italy, which appear to support a government of stability and reform.

The pound is getting destroyed on the downgrade Friday.

Combo: Euro killing the pound.

Photo: FinViz

