Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, and the entire 'Star Wars' cast partied on stage at the secret fan concert

Fans in attendance at the “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” panel at Comic-Con on Friday were treated to a secret outdoor concert, with the San Diego Symphony performing the movie’s iconic theme and “The Imperial March.”

But the fans weren’t the only ones having fun with it.

Director J.J. Abrams, producer Kathleen Kennedy, and cast members old and new — including Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Domhnall Gleeson, Gwendoline Christie, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Daisy Ridley, and John Boyega — gathered onstage to kick off the event.

Watch the moment below.

