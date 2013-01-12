The Entire Dark Knight Trilogy In Three Minutes

Photo: Warner Bros. / YouTube screencap

If you somehow haven’t managed to see either “The Dark Knight Rises” or any of the films in Christopher Nolan’s Bat trilogy, you’re in luck. The people over at Screenrant have compiled a pretty impressive three-minute compilation of the entire “Dark Knight” series (“Batman Begins,” “The Dark Knight,” and “The Dark Knight Rises”).



So, if you don’t want to invest more than six hours watching Christian Bale fighting the Joker, Harvey Dent, Scarecrow, and Bane – but why wouldn’t you – then this is up your alley.

For diehard fans, it’s a great look tribute to the trilogy now that Batbale’s reign in Gotham is over.

WARNING: Don’t watch unless you want the film(s) spoiled for you.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

