The Entire Bustling New York Startup Scene In One Quick Snapshot

NYC Digital has made an interactive map of the New York startup scene in honour of Internet week.



Startups can add their locations to the map, list their details and say if they’re hiring.

More than 300 companies, incubators and venture firms have been added already. It’s a cool snapshot of the vibrant scene, which gravitates towards Union Square and Flat Iron.

Check out the interactive version, here.

