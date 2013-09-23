The Entire Board Of NBN Co Has Offered Its Resignation To Malcolm Turnbull

Fairfax is reporting every member of the NBN Co board has offered their resignation to Communications Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

The article, by Adele Ferguson and Eric Johnston, says chairwoman Siobhan McKenna handed her resignation to the minister along with the rest of the board.

Former Telstra boss Ziggy Switkowski is expected to be named executive chairman. Turnbull has not yet accepted the resignations, though only one member, Kerry Schott, is expected to receive an invitation to stay on.

While in opposition Turnbull blamed the board for cost blow-outs, delays and financial difficulties with contractors who were working on Australia’s biggest infrastructure project.

There is more here.

Now read: A Seven Executive Who Had Been Suggested As Mike Quigley’s Replacement At NBN Co Has Quit

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.