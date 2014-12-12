The Corporate 'Internet Of Things' Will Encompass More Devices Than The Smartphone And Tablet Markets Combined

The enterprise Internet of Things will be the largest of the three main IoT sectors — enterprise, home, government — as defined by BI Intelligence, Business Insider’s research service.

That’s because businesses have the capital and reach to purchase IoT devices and services on a large scale. They will see benefits from the IoT accrue fast enough to spur further adoption and investment.

IoT devices range from robot-like units to tiny chips that hook into industrial or office machines allowing the user to fully control the device, or merely collect specific data from it.

The enterprise will be the largest IoT device market: There will be a total of 23.3 billion IoT devices connected by 2019 across all sectors , we estimate. Of those 23.3 billion devices, the enterprise market will account for around 40% of the total or 9.1 billion devices, making it the largest of the three IoT sectors.

In a new IoT report from BI Intelligence, we size the enterprise IoT market, noting the breakdown between hardware versus software spending, and determine which industries will upgrade to the IoT first. We examine how businesses are already using IoT systems and what barriers might still stand in the way of IoT enterprise upgrades.

