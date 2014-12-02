Large Companies Stand To Gain The Most From The Massive 'Internet Of Things,' Tech's New Growth Market

Large businesses will be the main force driving Internet of Things adoption.

The Internet of Things will also connect cities and homes to the internet. But the largest IoT opportunity will be the “enterprise,” or business-to-business market. The IoT will help companies manage factories, office buildings, and warehouses.

Businesses have the capital and reach for large-scale IoT purchases. They will see benefits from the IoT accrue fast enough to spur further adoption and investment. In a new report from BI Intelligence, we detail why the enterprise IoT will be the key driver of the internet’s new growth phase.

Consider:

